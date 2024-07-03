ValiRx Announces New Executive Director Appointment

ValiRx plc (GB:VAL) has released an update.

ValiRx PLC, a life science company specializing in cancer therapeutics and women’s health, has announced the proposed appointment of Cathy Tralau-Stewart as an Executive Director, pending regulatory approval. Tralau-Stewart, the current Chief Scientific Officer, brings extensive experience in drug discovery and has been instrumental in leading projects that resulted in marketed products and clinical candidates. The company, listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange, focuses on the rapid translation of science into impactful medicines.

