Vale SA Advances in Dam Safety Program

Vale SA has successfully completed the decharacterization of Dique 1A, marking the 16th upstream structure addressed, which brings the company to over halfway through its Upstream Dam Decharacterization Program. The work was finished before the projected deadline, with further environmental recovery plans in progress. Vale has been dedicated to enhancing safety and environmental protection by investing R$ 9 billion since 2019 to eliminate all upstream tailings dams in Brazil.

