Valaris Holds 2025 Annual Shareholder Meeting in Bermuda

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Valaris ( (VAL) ) has provided an update.

Valaris Limited held its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in Bermuda on June 12, 2025, with 82.41% of shares present and voting. Key decisions included the election of directors, approval of executive compensation, and the appointment of KPMG LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm, reflecting strong shareholder engagement and support for the company’s governance and financial oversight strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (VAL) stock is a Sell with a $40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Valaris stock, see the VAL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VAL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VAL is a Outperform.

Valaris presents a compelling investment opportunity driven by strong financial performance and solid earnings guidance. While technical indicators show mixed signals, the company’s attractive valuation and contract backlog growth bolster its prospects. However, macroeconomic uncertainties and potential idle time for rigs pose challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on VAL stock, click here.

More about Valaris

Valaris Limited operates in the offshore drilling industry, providing drilling services to the oil and gas sector. The company focuses on delivering high-quality drilling solutions and services to its clients worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 1,828,784

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.23B

Find detailed analytics on VAL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.