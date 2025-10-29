Vaibhav Global Sets Record Date for Interim Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Vaibhav Global Ltd. ( (IN:VAIBHAVGBL) ) is now available.

Vaibhav Global Limited has announced that it has set November 6, 2025, as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility for the second interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26. This announcement is in accordance with the SEBI regulations and reflects the company’s commitment to providing returns to its shareholders, potentially enhancing its attractiveness to investors.

More about Vaibhav Global Ltd.

Vaibhav Global Limited operates in the retail and manufacturing industry, focusing on the production and distribution of fashion jewelry, lifestyle accessories, and home products. The company is known for its market presence in both India and international markets, leveraging television and online platforms to reach a broad consumer base.

Average Trading Volume: 24,973

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 39.93B INR

See more data about VAIBHAVGBL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue