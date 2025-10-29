Vaibhav Global Declares Interim Dividend and Strengthens Leadership

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vaibhav Global Ltd. ( (IN:VAIBHAVGBL) ) has shared an announcement.

Vaibhav Global Limited’s Board of Directors declared a second interim dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26, with the record date set for November 6, 2025. The company also announced the designation of Mr. Sabaresh Kumar as Group Chief Human Resources Officer, highlighting its commitment to strengthening leadership and aligning talent with business growth.

Vaibhav Global Limited is a company based in Jaipur, India, operating in the retail and manufacturing industry. It specializes in the production and distribution of fashion jewelry, lifestyle products, and home goods, primarily targeting global markets.

