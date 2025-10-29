Vaibhav Global Announces Financial Results and Leadership Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Vaibhav Global Ltd. ( (IN:VAIBHAVGBL) ) has issued an announcement.

Vaibhav Global Limited announced several key decisions from its recent board meeting, including the approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, and the declaration of a second interim dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share. Additionally, the company has designated Mr. Sabaresh Kumar as a Senior Management Personnel, reflecting its commitment to enhancing leadership and aligning talent strategies with business growth. These developments are likely to impact the company’s operational strategies and stakeholder interests positively.

More about Vaibhav Global Ltd.

Vaibhav Global Limited operates in the retail industry, focusing on the sale of fashion jewelry, accessories, and lifestyle products. The company is known for its market presence in home shopping and e-commerce platforms, catering to a diverse consumer base.

Average Trading Volume: 24,973

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 39.93B INR

For a thorough assessment of VAIBHAVGBL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue