Vaccinex Inc Announces Reverse Stock Split and Equity Adjustments

On February 14, 2024, Vaccinex, Inc. implemented a 1-for-14 reverse stock split, consolidating every fourteen shares into one. This adjustment, effective on February 19, aims to maintain proportional shareholder interests, adjusting equity incentive plans accordingly, without changing stock par value or shareholders’ voting rights. The stock will trade under the same symbol “VCNX” with a new CUSIP number starting February 20 on Nasdaq. Despite these changes, the company cautions that forward-looking statements involve risks and actual results may vary.

