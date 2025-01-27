V2Y Corporation’s Subsidiary Secures Major Client Interests in Produce Distribution

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

V2Y Corporation Ltd. ( (SG:V2Y) ) has shared an announcement.

V2Y Corporation Ltd., through its subsidiary Evertrust Distribution Pte. Ltd., announced significant business developments since its incorporation in December 2024. In January 2025, Evertrust successfully managed the delivery and sale of seven containers of vegetables from China and secured client interests for 920 containers of fruits and vegetables to be fulfilled throughout the year. Although the initial financial impact of these transactions is considered immaterial to the group’s overall financial performance, the secured interests indicate a strong potential for growth in the company’s operational capacity and market positioning.

More about V2Y Corporation Ltd.

V2Y Corporation Ltd., incorporated in Singapore, operates within the food distribution industry through its subsidiary, Evertrust Distribution Pte. Ltd. The company focuses on sourcing and distributing vegetables and fruits, primarily from China, to meet client demands.

YTD Price Performance: -30.0%

Average Trading Volume: 2,186,320

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$6.28M

For detailed information about V2Y stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.