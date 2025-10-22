Uvre Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Uvre Ltd. ( (AU:UVA) ) has shared an update.

Uvre Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2025, in West Perth. The meeting will address shareholder voting on resolutions, with proxy forms available for those unable to attend. This event is significant for shareholders as it involves important decisions affecting their investments and the company’s future direction.

Uvre Limited, soon to be renamed ‘Minerals Exploration Limited’, operates in the minerals exploration industry. The company focuses on discovering and developing mineral resources, positioning itself within the market as a key player in resource exploration and development.

