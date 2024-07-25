UV GERMI SA Posts Robust First Semester Growth

UVGermi SA (FR:ALUVI) has released an update.

UV GERMI SA reports a 5.4% increase in revenue for the first semester of 2024, reaching €4.66 million, driven by a 78% surge in export sales and strong performance in the water treatment sector. Despite a general slowdown in industrial demand, the company has equipped 15 swimming pools for the 2024 Olympic Games and continues to see solid demand across all market segments. Looking ahead, UV GERMI SA remains focused on achieving double-digit revenue growth and heightened profitability for the year.

