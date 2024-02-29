UTZ Brands to Host Stakeholder Conference Call and Webcast

The latest update is out from UTZ Brands (UTZ).

Utz Brands, Inc. is set to engage with its stakeholders through a conference call and webcast on February 29, 2024, details of which can be found under the “News” section of their investor relations website. The company will be discussing key points using slide materials, which are provided for informational purposes and are not considered part of official legal filings under securities law.

