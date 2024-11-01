UT Group Expands Nikkei Workforce in Himeji

UT Group Co.,Ltd. (JP:2146) has released an update.

UT Group Co., Ltd.’s subsidiary, UT SURI-EMU, is addressing the labor shortage in Himeji City by opening its sixth office to dispatch Nikkei workers, aiming to employ over 300 by FY3/2026. This expansion is part of a strategy to support the manufacturing sector and strengthen local Nikkei communities, while also planning to recruit Japanese Brazilians. The company provides comprehensive support to its employees, enhancing their work-life balance and retention.

