UT Group Celebrated for Supporting Women in Workplace

UT Group Co., Ltd. has earned a two-star ‘Eruboshi’ certification from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for its efforts in promoting women’s participation and career advancement in the workplace. The company has implemented several initiatives, including diversity projects and community events, to support female employees. This recognition highlights UT Group’s commitment to fostering an inclusive work environment.

