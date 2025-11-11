USS Co., Ltd. Revises Earnings and Dividend Forecasts Upward

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from USS Co ( (JP:4732) ).

USS Co., Ltd. has revised its consolidated earnings and dividend forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, due to favorable market conditions and successful sales activities. The revised forecasts indicate an increase in operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, as well as a slight increase in the year-end dividend per share, reflecting the company’s commitment to shareholder returns.

More about USS Co

USS Co., Ltd. operates in the automotive auction industry, focusing on auction sites where vehicles command premium prices. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Nagoya Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 1,268,946

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen794.6B

