USS Co., Ltd. Revises Dividend Forecast Upward

USS Co ( (JP:4732) ) just unveiled an update.
USS Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, has announced a revision to its dividend forecast. The Board of Directors has increased the dividend per share from the previously announced 24.30 yen to 25.20 yen, maintaining a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 60.1%. This revision aligns with USS’s shareholder return policy, which aims for a consolidated dividend payout ratio of at least 60% from FY3/2026 and a total payout ratio of at least 100% over the next three years.
More about USS Co
Average Trading Volume: 1,404,104
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen774.3B
