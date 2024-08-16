USPACE Technology Group Schedules Critical Board Meeting

Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited (HK:1725) has released an update.

USPACE Technology Group Limited is set to hold a key board meeting on August 28, 2024, where they will review the unaudited interim financial results for the first half of the year and consider declaring an interim dividend. The meeting’s announcement, made by the company’s chairman and CEO, Sun Fengquan, does not guarantee any dividend payment and highlights the board’s composition, which includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors.

For further insights into HK:1725 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.