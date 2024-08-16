USPACE Tech Projects Narrower Losses in 2024

Hong Kong Aerospace Technology Group Limited (HK:1725) has released an update.

USPACE Technology Group Limited anticipates a reduced net loss for the first half of 2024, with an expected loss not exceeding RMB 71 million, down from RMB 87.3 million in the same period last year. This improvement is largely due to the company’s partial divestment in Aspace Satellite Technology Limited. Investors are reminded to exercise caution, as these preliminary figures have not yet been audited or reviewed.

