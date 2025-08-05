Ushio Inc. Reports Q1 Financial Results with Increased Sales but Notable Loss

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Ushio ( (JP:6925) ) has shared an announcement.

Ushio Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, showing a 2.2% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. Despite the rise in sales, the company experienced a significant loss attributable to owners of the parent, amounting to ¥2,827 million, highlighting challenges in maintaining profitability.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6925) stock is a Hold with a Yen2150.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ushio stock, see the JP:6925 Stock Forecast page.

More about Ushio

Ushio Inc. operates in the technology industry, primarily focusing on the production of lighting equipment and related products. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its innovative solutions in the lighting sector.

Average Trading Volume: 229,706

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen166.6B

Find detailed analytics on 6925 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue