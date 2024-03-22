Usa Compression Board Reshuffle, New Director Appointed

Usa Compression (USAC) has shared an update.

W. Brett Smith resigned from the board of directors of USA Compression GP, LLC, effective March 22, 2024, with no disagreements cited regarding the company’s operations. To fill the vacancy, Energy Transfer LP appointed John L. Wortham as a new director, who will also join the audit and compensation committees alongside existing members. Wortham’s appointment comes with compensation as outlined in the company’s policy, including an award of 2,500 phantom units, and he has no undisclosed relationships affecting his role as prescribed by SEC regulations.

