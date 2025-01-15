US Masters Residential Property Group Reports Preliminary NAV for January 2025

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An update from US Masters Residential Property Fund ( (AU:URF) ) is now available.

US Masters Residential Property Group announced its estimated unaudited net asset value (NAV) as of 10 January 2025 to be $0.66 per unit on a pre-tax basis and $0.59 per unit post-tax. These values are preliminary and subject to change, as a half-yearly property portfolio valuation is underway, with final figures expected in February 2025. The NAV calculations include adjustments for changes in the AUD:USD exchange rate, and do not account for all intra-monthly accruals.

More about US Masters Residential Property Fund

US Masters Residential Property Group is a listed stapled entity comprising the US Masters Residential Property Fund and US Masters Residential Property Fund II. The company operates in the real estate investment industry, focusing on residential property investments in the United States.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 559,988

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$245.5M

