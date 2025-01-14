US Masters Residential Property Group Reports 2024 Sales and NAV Update

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

US Masters Residential Property Fund ( (AU:URF) ) has provided an announcement.

US Masters Residential Property Group has reported an estimated net asset value (NAV) of $0.66 per unit before tax and $0.58 per unit post-tax as of December 31, 2024, with an upcoming property portfolio revaluation potentially affecting this figure. In December, the Group sold 15 assets for $21.24 million, contributing to a total of $150.97 million in sales for 2024, aligning with their annual sales target. For 2025, they aim to increase sales to between $200 and $225 million as part of their strategy to efficiently return capital to investors. The Group’s sales pipeline, which includes assets under contract and listed for sale, totals $156.45 million. Additionally, their capital management strategy includes a buyback program, with 105.15 million securities repurchased, and ongoing review of their US tax structure, which could impact their financial operations and returns to unitholders.

More about US Masters Residential Property Fund

US Masters Residential Property Group is a listed entity that focuses on residential property investments, primarily in the United States. The Group consists of the US Masters Residential Property Fund and US Masters Residential Property Fund II, which are managed by US Masters Responsible Entity Limited.

YTD Price Performance: -1.39%

Average Trading Volume: 558,902

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$245.5M

Learn more about URF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.