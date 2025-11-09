US Masters Residential Property Fund Updates on Buy-Back Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program

US Masters Residential Property Fund has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, which includes both the US Masters Residential Property Fund and US Masters Residential Property Fund II, collectively known as the US Masters Residential Property Group. The buy-back involves the repurchase of fully paid units stapled securities, with a total of 73,889 securities bought back on the previous day, adding to the cumulative total of 2,094,383 securities. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding securities.

More about US Masters Residential Property Fund

US Masters Residential Property Fund operates within the real estate industry, focusing on residential property investments. The company is involved in acquiring, managing, and potentially selling residential properties, primarily targeting the US market.

