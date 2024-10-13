US Masters Fund Continues Securities Buy-Back

US Masters Residential Property Fund (AU:URF) has released an update.

US Masters Residential Property Fund has released an update on its ongoing securities buy-back, informing stakeholders of the latest daily repurchase figures. A total of 175,548 securities were bought back on the previous day, contributing to an aggregate of 26,718,560 securities repurchased to date. The buy-back involves the Fund’s fully paid stapled securities, traded under the ASX code URF.

