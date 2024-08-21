URU Metals’ Zeb Nickel Project Nears Mining Approval

URU Metals (GB:URU) has released an update.

URU Metals Limited has announced that its Zeb Nickel Project in South Africa has received an Integrated Environmental Authorisation, a pivotal step enabling the company to advance towards obtaining a mining right for a 30-year period. The authorization covers rigorous environmental management for air, water, waste, and biodiversity, ensuring responsible development. With the environmental milestone achieved, the project, rich in nickel and other valuable minerals, now awaits the final mining right approval to commence operations.

