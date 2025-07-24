Urbanise Announces CFO Transition with Appointment of Brent Henley

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Urbanise.com ( (AU:UBN) ) is now available.

Urbanise.com Limited has announced the resignation of CFO Michelle Garlick and the appointment of Brent Henley as her successor, effective 28 July 2025. Henley, with over 25 years of experience in finance and technology sectors, is expected to support Urbanise’s growth ambitions and enhance shareholder value. His previous roles include CFO positions at Bravura Solutions and Macquarie Telecom Group, where he led financial strategies and cost optimization initiatives. This leadership transition is poised to strengthen Urbanise’s position in the cloud-based property management industry.

More about Urbanise.com

Urbanise is a leading provider of cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms focused on property management, specifically in strata and facilities management. Their Strata platform handles communication and accounting for apartment buildings, commercial towers, and large housing communities, while the Facilities Management platform manages repair and maintenance for various properties. Urbanise’s technology is utilized in some of the tallest buildings and prestigious communities worldwide.

Average Trading Volume: 52,107

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$66.84M

For detailed information about UBN stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

