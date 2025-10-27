Urano Energy Expands I-70 Uranium Project with Strategic Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from C2C Gold ( (TSE:UE) ).

Urano Energy Corp. has announced the acquisition of the Snow and Probe Uranium Mines from enCore Energy Corp., significantly expanding its I-70 Uranium Project in Utah. This strategic acquisition increases Urano’s mineral rights by 60%, adding 599 acres to its holdings, and enhances its historical uranium inventory. The move positions Urano for substantial growth and value creation as it integrates Atlas Corporation’s historical data with its own evaluations, aiming to advance its portfolio towards NI 43-101 compliance.

More about C2C Gold

Urano Energy Corp. operates in the uranium mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of uranium projects. The company is primarily engaged in expanding its uranium inventory and advancing its projects towards compliance with industry standards.

Average Trading Volume: 99,232

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$22.44M

Learn more about UE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

