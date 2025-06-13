Urano Energy Completes $900,000 Private Placement to Fund Uranium Exploration

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An announcement from C2C Gold ( (TSE:UE) ) is now available.

Urano Energy Corp has successfully completed an upsized private placement, raising $900,000 CDN through the sale of 12,857,150 units. The funds will be used for exploration of the company’s uranium projects in Utah and for general working capital. The offering included participation from two company directors, constituting a ‘related party transaction.’ The completion of this financing positions Urano Energy to further its exploration activities and strengthens its operational capabilities in the uranium sector.

Urano Energy Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced conventional uranium projects in the Colorado Plateau, a region known for its history of uranium and vanadium mining. The company is strategically positioned to advance permitting for key projects as domestic uranium and nuclear energy gain support in the United States.

