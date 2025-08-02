UPL Limited Reports Financial Downturn in Q2 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

UPL Limited ( (IN:UPL) ) has issued an announcement.

UPL Limited has released its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, showing a decline in performance compared to the previous quarter. The company reported a net loss of 88 crores attributable to shareholders, a significant drop from a profit of 896 crores in the prior quarter. This downturn in financial results could impact UPL’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence, as the company navigates challenges in maintaining profitability.

More about UPL Limited

UPL Limited operates in the agrochemical industry, providing a range of products and services including crop protection solutions, seeds, and post-harvest solutions. The company focuses on sustainable agriculture and has a significant presence in the global market.

Average Trading Volume: 59,002

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 593.6B INR

