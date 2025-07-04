UOB-Kay Hian Fined for AML/CFT Breaches, Strengthens Compliance Measures

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from UOB-Kay Hian Holdings Limited ( (SG:U10) ) is now available.

UOB-Kay Hian Private Limited has been fined S$2,850,000 by the Monetary Authority of Singapore for breaches of Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism requirements that occurred between 2019 and 2023. The company has since strengthened its policies and controls to prevent future breaches and ensure full regulatory compliance, with the impact of the penalty not expected to materially affect the group’s financial results.

UOB-Kay Hian Holdings Limited is a financial services company based in Singapore, primarily engaged in providing brokerage services and investment banking solutions. The company focuses on delivering comprehensive financial services to a diverse range of clients, including individual investors and institutional entities.

Average Trading Volume: 627,472

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$2.11B

