Unusual Machines Inc. Acquisitions and IPO Milestones

Unusual Machines Inc. (UMAC) has released an update.

Unusual Machines, Inc. has completed the acquisition of Fat Shark Holdings Ltd and Rotor Riot LLC for $20 million, combining cash, promissory notes, and a significant share issuance, making Red Cat Holdings a major shareholder with 48.66% ownership. The deal, closed alongside Unusual Machines’ IPO, includes a 180-day lock-up period for Red Cat’s shares and deferred working capital adjustments. Future disputes over these calculations will be settled by an independent accounting firm. Additionally, the company entered non-compete agreements, restricting its drone sales to certain government customers, with revenue-sharing stipulations for referrals.

