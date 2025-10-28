Universal Ibogaine Temporarily Closes Kelburn Recovery Centre Amid Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Universal Ibogaine Inc ( (TSE:IBO) ) is now available.

Universal Ibogaine Inc. has temporarily closed its Kelburn Recovery Centre in Manitoba as part of a restructuring effort, which includes exploring financing options and potentially selling or leasing the property. The company remains committed to its primary goal of gaining Health Canada approval for ibogaine use in clinical trials, which is central to its mission of transforming addiction treatment.

More about Universal Ibogaine Inc

Universal Ibogaine Inc. is a life sciences company focused on revolutionizing addiction treatment through the use of medicalized ibogaine. The company aims to conduct a Canadian clinical trial targeting opioid use disorder and plans to expand its treatment protocol globally via future licensing agreements.

Average Trading Volume: 311,804

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.75M

See more data about IBO stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

