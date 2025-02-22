Universal Ibogaine Provides Update on Financial Filings Amid MCTO

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

An update from Universal Ibogaine Inc ( (TSE:IBO) ) is now available.

Universal Ibogaine Inc. has announced a bi-weekly update regarding its delay in filing annual audited financial statements and related documents, which led to a management cease trade order (MCTO) from the Alberta Securities Commission. The company plans to complete the required filings by February 24, 2025, following the sale of its Belize property, which allowed it to resume the audit process. The company is committed to complying with alternative information guidelines and will continue issuing updates and disclosing material information.

More about Universal Ibogaine Inc

Universal Ibogaine Inc. is a life sciences company focused on providing medicalized ibogaine-centered addiction care.

YTD Price Performance: 150.0%

Average Trading Volume: 145,528

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$6.87M

