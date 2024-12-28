Universal Ibogaine Faces Filing Delays and Property Sale

Universal Ibogaine Inc (TSE:IBO) has released an update.

Universal Ibogaine Inc. is working through a delay in filing their annual financial statements, which has resulted in a management cease trade order by the Alberta Securities Commission. The company is also in the process of selling a property in Belize, and this may affect the timeline for completing their audit and financial filings.

