Universal Health Set for Key Financial Board Meeting

Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. (HK:2211) has released an update.

Universal Health International Group Holding Limited is set to hold a Board meeting on September 25, 2024, to review and approve its final results for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, and to consider issuing a final dividend to shareholders. The notice specifies the upcoming agenda and confirms the current composition of the Board, which includes three executive and three independent non-executive Directors.

