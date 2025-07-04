Universal Health International Announces EGM for Strategic Share Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. ( (HK:2211) ) has issued an update.

Universal Health International Group Holding Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held on July 23, 2025, in Shenyang City, China. The meeting will address a subscription agreement with Huang Yu Holdings Limited, involving the issuance of over 30 million shares at HK$0.80 each. This strategic move is expected to impact the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance its market positioning.

More about Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 572,962

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$88.92M

For detailed information about 2211 stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

