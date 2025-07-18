Universal Digital Inc. Strengthens Advisory Board with Chase Ergen Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Lode Metals Corp. ( (TSE:LFG) ) has provided an announcement.

Universal Digital Inc. has appointed Chase Ergen to its Advisory Board to enhance its global digital asset strategy. Ergen’s extensive experience in satellite communications, 5G infrastructure, and digital asset innovation is expected to support the company’s strategic goals of expanding institutional access to digital assets, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. This move is seen as a strategic step in positioning Universal Digital within the growing digital asset market, potentially benefiting stakeholders by aligning with emerging financial technologies and expanding market reach.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses, and private and publicly listed entities involved in high-growth industries, particularly blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and cryptocurrency technologies. The company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

