Unity Group Announces Auditor Resignation and Replacement

Unity Group Holdings International Limited announces the resignation of their auditor BDO Limited, effective from 12 July 2024, and the proposal to appoint AFG CPA & Company Limited as the new auditor until the next annual general meeting. This change is due to BDO’s inability to estimate the time needed to complete the audit for the year ended 31 March 2024, with no further issues reported between the parties involved. Consequently, there has been a delay in publishing the audited annual results and the annual report for 2023/2024, resulting in continued suspension of trading.

