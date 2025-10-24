Unity Enterprise Approves Key Resolutions and Share Consolidation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Unity Enterprise Holdings Limited ( (HK:2195) ).

Unity Enterprise Holdings Limited announced the successful passage of resolutions at their Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 24, 2025. The key resolutions included the approval of a Sale and Purchase Agreement and a share consolidation plan, both of which received unanimous support. The share consolidation will become effective on October 28, 2025, and involves consolidating every ten shares into one, with changes in trading arrangements and board lot sizes to follow. This move is expected to streamline the company’s share structure and potentially enhance market perception and liquidity.

Unity Enterprise Holdings Limited

Unity Enterprise Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the construction and engineering industry. It focuses on providing comprehensive construction services and solutions, catering to various infrastructure and development projects.

Average Trading Volume: 2,361,746

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$67.66M

