On February 22, 2024, a company announced a forthcoming cash dividend of $0.13 per common share, set to be paid out on March 29, 2024, to all shareholders registered by March 15, 2024. This move, aimed at rewarding investors, highlights the company’s current financial strength and commitment to shareholder returns.

