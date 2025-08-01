Uniti Group Completes Merger with Windstream

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Uniti Group ( (UNIT) ) is now available.

On August 1, 2025, Uniti Group Inc. completed its merger with Windstream, resulting in both companies becoming indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries of Uniti. Following the merger, Uniti’s common stock will continue trading under the ticker ‘UNIT’ on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The merger led to significant changes in the company’s leadership, with Kenneth A. Gunderman and Daniel L. Heard appointed as directors of Uniti, now a subsidiary of New Uniti. Additionally, Uniti plans to consolidate its and Windstream’s debt silos shortly after the merger, potentially impacting its financial structure and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (UNIT) stock is a Sell with a $3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Uniti Group stock, see the UNIT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, UNIT is a Neutral.

Uniti Group’s overall stock score reflects a combination of positive technical indicators and promising corporate developments, such as the merger with Windstream. However, financial performance concerns, particularly high leverage and profitability challenges, weigh on the score. The strong earnings call and strategic corporate events provide optimism for future growth and stability.

More about Uniti Group

Uniti Group Inc. is a leading fiber provider in the United States, offering fast and reliable communications services through brands such as Uniti Wholesale, Kinetic, Uniti Fiber, and Uniti Solutions. The company focuses on enabling mission-critical connectivity for over a million consumers and businesses in the digital economy.

Average Trading Volume: 2,248,062

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.31B

