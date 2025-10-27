United Therapeutics’ Promising Study on Inhaled Treprostinil for Lung Disease

United Therapeutics Corp. ((UTHR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: United Therapeutics Corp. is conducting a study titled ‘An Open-label Extension Study of Inhaled Treprostinil in Subjects With Fibrotic Lung Disease (TETON-OLE)’. The study aims to evaluate the long-term safety and tolerability of inhaled treprostinil in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis or progressive pulmonary fibrosis. This research is significant as it addresses the need for effective long-term treatments for these serious lung conditions.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests inhaled treprostinil, a drug administered using an ultrasonic nebulizer. The treatment involves inhaling a solution with a dose of approximately 6 mcg per breath, four times daily, to reach a target of 15 breaths per session or the maximum tolerated dose.

Study Design: This Phase 3 interventional study uses a single-group, open-label extension model, meaning all participants receive the treatment without a placebo group for comparison. The primary purpose is to assess treatment effects.

Study Timeline: The study began on May 20, 2021, and is currently enrolling by invitation. The latest update was submitted on October 17, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

Market Implications: This study update could positively influence United Therapeutics’ stock performance, as successful results may enhance their market position in treating fibrotic lung diseases. Investors should watch for developments, especially considering the competitive landscape in pulmonary treatments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

