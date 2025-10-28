United States Oil Fund Reports September 2025 Losses

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from United States Oil Fund LP ( (USO) ).

On October 28, 2025, United States Oil Fund, LP released its monthly account statement for September 2025, revealing a net loss of $14,636,152. The statement highlighted significant losses in realized and unrealized trading on commodity futures and swap contracts, despite income from dividends and interest. The net asset value at the end of September was $884,669,387, with a per-share value of $73.58, indicating a decrease from the beginning of the month.

More about United States Oil Fund LP

United States Oil Fund, LP operates within the commodity investment sector, primarily focusing on oil-related financial products. The company offers investors exposure to oil prices through commodity futures and swap contracts, aiming to reflect the performance of the spot price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) light, sweet crude oil.

Average Trading Volume: 5,398,810

Current Market Cap: $928M

