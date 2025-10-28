United States Natural Gas Fund Reports September Loss

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP ( (UNL) ) is now available.

On October 28, 2025, United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP released its monthly account statement for September 2025, reporting a net loss of $55,669. The net asset value decreased from $10,500,790 at the beginning of September to $10,445,121 by the end of the month, reflecting the challenges faced in the commodity futures market.

More about United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP operates in the financial sector, focusing on commodities investment, specifically in natural gas. It provides investors with exposure to natural gas prices by investing in futures contracts over a 12-month period.

Average Trading Volume: 34,635

Current Market Cap: $11.08M

