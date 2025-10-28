United States Natural Gas Fund Reports September Gains

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

United States Natural Gas Fund LP ( (UNG) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, United States Natural Gas Fund, LP released its monthly account statement for September 2025, highlighting a net income of $13,574,004. The fund’s net asset value increased to $624,479,114 by the end of September, reflecting positive trading gains and strategic asset management, which may enhance its appeal to stakeholders and investors in the energy commodity market.

More about United States Natural Gas Fund LP

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP operates in the commodity investment industry, focusing on providing investors with exposure to natural gas prices through commodity futures and swap contracts. The fund is part of the United States Commodity Funds LLC and aims to track the price movements of natural gas, offering a financial instrument for investors interested in this energy sector.

Average Trading Volume: 10,165,288

Current Market Cap: $644.8M

