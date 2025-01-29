United States Natural Gas Fund Reports Net Income

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP ( (UNL) ) has provided an update.

On January 29, 2025, United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP released its financial statements for December 2024, reporting a net income of $1,064,335. The fund’s net asset value decreased to $18,672,121 at the end of December, reflecting a reduction in shares despite achieving an unrealized gain on commodity futures.

More about United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP

United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP operates in the energy sector, focusing on natural gas investments. It provides a platform for investors to gain exposure to natural gas prices by tracking futures contracts over a 12-month period.

YTD Price Performance: 1.22%

Average Trading Volume: 96,146

Current Market Cap: $18.13M

