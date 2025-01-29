United States Brent Oil Fund Reports Stable December Performance

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

United States Brent Oil Fund LP ( (BNO) ) has provided an announcement.

On January 29, 2025, the United States Brent Oil Fund, LP released its monthly account statement for December 2024. The statement reported a net income of $5,690,113, with a total income of $5,814,695 against expenses of $124,582. The net asset value at the end of December was $114,528,171, reflecting withdrawals of $23,543,962. This financial update indicates a stable performance in the company’s operations and provides insights into its financial health and market position.

More about United States Brent Oil Fund LP

United States Brent Oil Fund, LP is involved in the commodities industry, primarily focusing on trading and managing investments related to Brent crude oil futures.

YTD Price Performance: 2.28%

Average Trading Volume: 409,195

Current Market Cap: $101.4M

