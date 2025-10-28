United States 12 Month Oil Fund Reports September Loss

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP ( (USL) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP released its monthly account statement for September 2025, reporting a net loss of $664,853. The fund experienced significant realized and unrealized losses on commodity futures, impacting its net asset value, which decreased to $40,825,678 by the end of September. This financial performance reflects the volatility in the oil futures market and may influence investor sentiment and future fund strategies.

More about United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP

United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP operates in the commodity investment industry, focusing on providing investors with exposure to oil futures. The fund’s primary service is to manage a portfolio of oil futures contracts, offering a way for investors to gain exposure to the oil market without directly purchasing physical commodities.

Average Trading Volume: 3,697

Current Market Cap: $40.21M

