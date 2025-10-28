United Parks & Resorts CFO Resignation Announced

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 22, 2025, United Parks & Resorts Inc. announced that its Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, James Mikolaichik, will resign effective November 15, 2025, to pursue another opportunity. His departure is not due to any disagreements with the company. The company has appointed James W. Forrester, Jr., the Senior Vice President of Finance, as the Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer starting November 15, 2025. Mr. Forrester brings extensive experience in theme park finance and operations, having previously held significant roles at SeaWorld Orlando and other major entertainment companies.

