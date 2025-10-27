United Oil & Gas Plc Completes Fundraising Following General Meeting Approval

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from United Oil & Gas Plc ( (GB:UOG) ).

United Oil & Gas Plc announced that all resolutions were passed at its General Meeting, enabling the completion of a conditional fundraising. This will result in the issuance of 1,552,532,979 new ordinary shares, with trading expected to commence on AIM on 28 October 2025. The company’s total issued share capital will increase to 4,065,855,202 ordinary shares, impacting shareholder voting rights and potentially influencing investor interest.

United Oil & Gas is an oil and gas company with a development asset in the UK and a high impact exploration license in Jamaica. The company is led by an experienced management team with a strong track record of growing full cycle businesses, partnered with established industry players. It is well positioned to deliver future growth through portfolio optimization and targeted acquisitions. United Oil & Gas is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 44,428,905

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £3.72M

