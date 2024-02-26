United Lithium Corp Ascends to OTCQX Market

United Lithium Corp (TSE:ULTH) has released an update.

United Lithium Corp has elevated its market presence by commencing trading on the OTCQX Best Market, promising enhanced visibility and accessibility to U.S. investors. This move signifies a key milestone, potentially amplifying investor awareness and aiding the company’s growth, while the firm also works on securing DTC eligibility to streamline trading efficiency. United Lithium focuses on lithium projects crucial for meeting the growing global demand in various politically stable regions.

